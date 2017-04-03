Stephen Pope to Speak at NSCP Spring Conference in Newport Beach, California
Stephen Pope, Co-Founder of Red Oak Compliance Solutions, LLC, will speak at the NSCP Spring Conference to be held in Newport Beach, California April 24, 2017. Stephen's topic for the conference is "Extending your BCP for Essential Transition Planning and Cybersecurity Best Practices."
