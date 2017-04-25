State tells founder of Newport Beach-...

State tells founder of Newport Beach-based rideharing company to cease advertising

The founder of a Newport Beach-based ridesharing upstart meant to rival Uber and Lyft is refusing to back down following a cease and desist letter from the state over its website. In an April 13 letter to RydenGo founder Michael Pappas, the California Public Utilities Commission accused Pappas of advertising passenger transportation services without a valid permit from the agency.

