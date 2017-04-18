Santa Barbara Takes Step Toward Sales-Tax Increase Ballot Measure for November
After hearing about new polling showing support from two-thirds of residents, the Santa Barbara City Council moved forward Tuesday with plans for a November ballot measure to increase the city's sales tax to fund a backlog of deferred infrastructure maintenance . With survey responders and council members favoring a 1-percent increase, the new money would help fund maintenance needs for streets, sidewalks, parks, storm drains, traffic lights and more.
