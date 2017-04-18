Santa Barbara Takes Step Toward Sales...

Santa Barbara Takes Step Toward Sales-Tax Increase Ballot Measure for November

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

After hearing about new polling showing support from two-thirds of residents, the Santa Barbara City Council moved forward Tuesday with plans for a November ballot measure to increase the city's sales tax to fund a backlog of deferred infrastructure maintenance . With survey responders and council members favoring a 1-percent increase, the new money would help fund maintenance needs for streets, sidewalks, parks, storm drains, traffic lights and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 7 hr Simps 382
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 20 hr misbehaved 8
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... 22 hr Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Tue Green Light Free 98
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC