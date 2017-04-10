RHOC's Kelly Dodd Got A Breast Reduction On Her 32G Boobs
Three years ago, Real Housewives of Orange County 's Kelly Dodd underwent a breast augmentation and ended up with HUGE 32G knockers. Last Friday, Shannon Beador 's nemesis had a lift and a reduction procedure in Newport Beach, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 9
|O TOWN
|370
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC