Real Housewives Of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Undergoes Breast Reduction On 32G Boobs
Real Housewives of Orange Count y star Kelly Dodd underwent a breast lift and reduction in Newport Beach, Calif., last Friday, E! News has learned. Earlier today, Kelly's rep confirmed the procedure, saying, "Kelly did have a successful surgery and is recovering at home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 9
|O TOWN
|370
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC