Project Independence receives thousands for at-risk youth
Olive Crest Executive Director OC Region Kerri Dunkelberger, Director of Development Tim Bauer, and Shining Star Award recipient Roshaunda Crain, a former Olive Crest youth. In true St. Patrick's Day spirit, the fundraiser took place on Friday, March 17, at the Newport Beach Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb '17
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC