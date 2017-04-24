Pregnant great white shark munches whale carcass off Calif. coast
Fourteen miles off the coast of Newport Beach, a pregnant great white shark got her fill of a bloated whale carcass after feasting upon it for almost a day. Shark tagger Keith Poe and his companion Ryan Logan, a Cal State Long Beach graduate student, boated out to the 55-foot humpback whale carcass with the hope of spotting sharks attracted to the smell, says ABC News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC