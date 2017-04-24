Pregnant great white shark munches whale carcass off Calif. coast

Fourteen miles off the coast of Newport Beach, a pregnant great white shark got her fill of a bloated whale carcass after feasting upon it for almost a day. Shark tagger Keith Poe and his companion Ryan Logan, a Cal State Long Beach graduate student, boated out to the 55-foot humpback whale carcass with the hope of spotting sharks attracted to the smell, says ABC News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.