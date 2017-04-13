Pilot trolley system gets OK on Balboa Peninsula for summer weekends
The city is hoping a free trolley service over the summer weekends will help alleviate traffic and parking issues at the Balboa Peninsula. The City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night, with Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Councilman Scott Peotter dissenting, to approve a pilot program for the trolley service, which will begin June 17 and run for 12 weekends and July 4. "The peninsula trolley pilot program brings together government, residents and private businesses to improve a situation facing all of us in Newport Beach, and that's traffic congestion," said Councilwoman Diane Dixon.
