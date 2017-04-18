#Nyias: We Are Begging That Toyota Ma...

#Nyias: We Are Begging That Toyota Makes The FT-4X Concept a FJ Cruiser Replacement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

In the busyness of city-based work life there emerges a growing urge to "get away". For millennial-aged professionals confined to city limits, oftentimes these getaways are unplanned, and are of the casual, less extreme kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 6 hr Tupadre 371
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) 10 hr Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Mar 31 Frogface Kate 190
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC