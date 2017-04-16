Newport Beach police fatally shoot do...

Newport Beach police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect armed with a knife

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Los Angeles Times

Police fatally shot a man armed with a knife during a domestic violence incident Saturday night in Newport Beach, officials said. According to a statement released by Newport Beach police early Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident shortly after 9 p.m. on the 200 block of 61st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 6 min Green Light Free 375
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) 10 min Green Light Free 96
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC