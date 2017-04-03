Newport Beach police arrest 2 teen boys in Nov. 11 school fire
Newport Beach firefighters assisted by Garden Grove, Orange and Orange County Fire Authority, are on scene at Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach to fight a fire early Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Two teen boys were arrested in the blaze on Monday, April 3, police said.
