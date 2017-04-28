Newport Beach Festival matches record attendance

Filmmakers, actors and audience members gathered Thursday night to celebrate the final evening of the 18th annual Newport Beach Film Festival with local foods, drinks, awards and honors chosen by a jury and audience, and a screening of "The Exception," starring the Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer. The eight-day festival's attendance was equal to last year's record attendance of 50,000 people; this year being the largest participation of international filmmakers from more than 50 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.