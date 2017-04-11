Newport Beach councilman served with ...

Newport Beach councilman served with recall papers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

NEWPORT BEACH Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter was officially notified Tuesday of residents' intention to recall the first-term councilman. During public comments Tuesday night, three residents accused Peotter, who represents District 6, of ignoring the wishes of constituents and being disrespectful while conducting city business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) 3 hr Musikologist 14
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 9 O TOWN 370
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Mar 31 Frogface Kate 190
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC