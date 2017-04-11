Newport Beach councilman served with recall papers
NEWPORT BEACH Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter was officially notified Tuesday of residents' intention to recall the first-term councilman. During public comments Tuesday night, three residents accused Peotter, who represents District 6, of ignoring the wishes of constituents and being disrespectful while conducting city business.
