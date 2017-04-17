Newport Beach councilman gets backing...

Newport Beach councilman gets backing of Orange County Republicans amid recall effort

Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter has received the support of the Republican Party of Orange County in the midst of a recall effort against him , with the group calling his opponents intolerant and opposed to free speech. "The OCGOP stands firmly with Councilman Scott Peotter in opposition to the proposed recall," party Chairman Fred Whitaker in a statement.

