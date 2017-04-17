Newport Beach councilman gets backing of Orange County Republicans amid recall effort
Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter has received the support of the Republican Party of Orange County in the midst of a recall effort against him , with the group calling his opponents intolerant and opposed to free speech. "The OCGOP stands firmly with Councilman Scott Peotter in opposition to the proposed recall," party Chairman Fred Whitaker in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Santanero
|374
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Green light free
|95
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC