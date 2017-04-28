Newport Beach council opens doors for...

Newport Beach council opens doors for invocation speakers to talk about specific religions

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Wave

NEWPORT BEACH Anyone wishing to lead an invocations before a City Council meeting can now refer to specific religions or religious figures. A unanimous council vote on Tuesday, April 25, softened a city policy that prohibited references to a specific religion, deity or sect during prayers.

