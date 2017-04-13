Newport Beach council agrees to relocate 'neglected' Ronald Reagan statue
NEWPORT BEACH The life-size statue of Ronald Reagan has had a tough go of it, even in a city that reveres the former president as a conservative icon. A month after its dedication in November 2011 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, vandals tied a chain around the $60,000 bronze statue and tried to pull it away using a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|13 hr
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tupadre
|371
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|14
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC