New Para-Anchor Deployment Video for ...

New Para-Anchor Deployment Video for Ocean Rowboats Can Save Lives

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Ocean Navigator

Para-Anchor manufacturer and safety training video pioneer Fiorentino, Newport Beach, California, launches an exclusive para-anchor instruction video entitled Ocean Rowboat Para-Anchor Deployment Options to keep ocean crossing rowers safe. Crossing oceans with oar power alone is becoming a very popular, extreme sport worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Navigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... 18 hr katybirdhudson 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tupadre 371
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Wed Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC