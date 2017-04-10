New Para-Anchor Deployment Video for Ocean Rowboats Can Save Lives
Para-Anchor manufacturer and safety training video pioneer Fiorentino, Newport Beach, California, launches an exclusive para-anchor instruction video entitled Ocean Rowboat Para-Anchor Deployment Options to keep ocean crossing rowers safe. Crossing oceans with oar power alone is becoming a very popular, extreme sport worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Navigator.
