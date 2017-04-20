Mother's Day gifts made locally

Mother's Day gifts made locally

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Orange County Register

San Clemente-based mother and artist Lauren Tannehill created Affirmation cards to inspire mothers on their daily journey with affirmations. Affirmation deck: Let's face it, the first year of motherhood is challenging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... 7 hr Solarman 3
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Fri One who knows 7
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Fri telllinitlikeitis 11
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Fri Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Fri Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 23 at 5:52AM PDT

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC