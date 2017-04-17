More Sharks In Orange County Are Comi...

More Sharks In Orange County Are Coming Near Shore Because They Are 'Itchy'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

NEWPORT BEACH - A new video has surfaced of a shark breaching near surfers at Upper Trestles just south of San Clemente on Easter Sunday. At the same time, several other surfers also reported seeing the shark Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 1 hr misbehaved 8
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... 2 hr Georgia Levin 2
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 9 hr Simps 380
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) 10 hr Green Light Free 98
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC