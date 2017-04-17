Man shot by police in Newport Beach after domestic violence call identified

The man fatally shot by police during a domestic violence call Saturday night, April 15, has been identified as David Airth, 56, a resident of the small Newport Shores community on 61st Street, the Orange County coroner's office said Monday. Airth's official time of death was 10:03 p.m., less than an hour after a Newport Beach police officer shot him, at Orange County Global Medical Center, the coroner's website said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.