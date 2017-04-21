Man drowns while surfing off Sunset B...

Man drowns while surfing off Sunset Beach

Saturday Apr 22

The surfer, Eric Reno of Sunset Beach, was pulled from the water near 19th Street at about 1 p.m., according to a statement from the Orange County coroner's office. Reno was taken to Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. A Facebook profile for Reno lists him as a native of Encinitas who has worked for Roofing Standards, Inc., of Placentia since 2008, and studied at Palomar College.

