Man drowns while surfing off Sunset Beach
The surfer, Eric Reno of Sunset Beach, was pulled from the water near 19th Street at about 1 p.m., according to a statement from the Orange County coroner's office. Reno was taken to Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. A Facebook profile for Reno lists him as a native of Encinitas who has worked for Roofing Standards, Inc., of Placentia since 2008, and studied at Palomar College.
