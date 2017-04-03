Man arrested on suspicion of Newport ...

Man arrested on suspicion of Newport Beach burglary attempts, vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Police announced the arrest of a 35-year-old Lakeside, Arizona man who investigators believe may be responsible for a series of March home vandalism and burglary attempts, authorities said Tuesday, April 4. "Overnight between March 27 and March 28, several residents in the Dover Shores neighborhood reported that an individual had attempted to vandalize and/or burglarize their homes," Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said. "In each of these cases, an unknown suspect had used brute force, possibly a kick, to force open the front door to the residence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... 3 hr Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Mar 31 Frogface Kate 190
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Mar 26 FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC