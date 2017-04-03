Man arrested on suspicion of Newport Beach burglary attempts, vandalism
Police announced the arrest of a 35-year-old Lakeside, Arizona man who investigators believe may be responsible for a series of March home vandalism and burglary attempts, authorities said Tuesday, April 4. "Overnight between March 27 and March 28, several residents in the Dover Shores neighborhood reported that an individual had attempted to vandalize and/or burglarize their homes," Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said. "In each of these cases, an unknown suspect had used brute force, possibly a kick, to force open the front door to the residence."
