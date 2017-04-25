John Wayne gets his own park in Newport Beach
This 1978 file photo shows actor John Wayne. Wearing a brown plaid coat worn by Wayne in 1945's "Flame of Barbary Coast," In a tribute to one of the film industry's most revered actors, the city of Newport Beach will rename an existing park after John Wayne, one of its most famous residents.
