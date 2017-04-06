"It arrived (near San Simeon) with three other gray whales but was slower and left behind."

A gray whale with its head stuck in a large wire frame was seen Wednesday near San Simeon and is expected to reach Monterey Bay on Thursday. The whale was seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday off Piedras Blancas near San Simeon, according to Alisa Schulman-Janiger, founder of the American Cetacean Society/LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project.

