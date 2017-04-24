Inside the Sometimes Awkward Position Restaurants Take in Gentrification
KCET wades into some murky waters with a frank conversation about restaurants and the role they play in gentrification. It's a touchy subject for a ton of personal and socio-economic reasons, particularly in neighborhoods like East LA and Boyle Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Apr 21
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb '17
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC