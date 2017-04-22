Green Day's Mike Dirnt is ready to part with two coastal California homes
Mike Dirnt, bassist for the band Green Day, is ready to beat out of two coastal California neighborhoods. He has put homes in Newport Beach and Montecito on the market for $3.8 million and $4.8 million, respectively.
