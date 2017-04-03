Entangled Whale Expected to Pass Thro...

Entangled Whale Expected to Pass Through Santa Barbara Channel

Monday

A gray whale trapped in a large metal fishing frame is expected to swim through the Santa Barbara Channel today after it was last sighted off Newport Beach on Saturday heading north. Anyone who spots it is asked to immediately call stay with it: take photos, document it."

Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Newport Beach, CA

