Disbarred Newport Beach attorney in court on charges he stole $300,000 from client
A disbarred Newport Beach attorney made his initial court appearance Monday, April 3, on felony charges of stealing more than $300,000 from a client. on a criminal complaint filed in February, charging him with attempted theft from an elder adult, grand theft, attempted grand theft and theft from an elder adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Mar 31
|Frogface Kate
|190
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC