Designer Lookbook: Brooke Wagner Design's Beachfront Beauty

Located in the beachfront neighborhood Corona del Mar Village in Newport Beach, CA , this contemporary three-story home takes inspiration from its seaside setting with a color palette of soothing neutrals and blues paired with natural finishes. Designed by Christopher Brandon with Brandon Architects and built by Patterson Custom Homes , the spec home was purchased early in the construction phase.

