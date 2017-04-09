Democrats moving senior staffers to Orange County in an effort to flip Republican House seats
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district includes the coastal cities of Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. The arm of the Democratic Party in charge of winning control of Congress is moving senior staffers from Washington, D.C., to Orange County in hopes of flipping Republican-held House seats out west during the 2018 midterm elections.
