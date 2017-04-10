Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion ...

Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of DUI after Mercedes gets wedged under semi-truck

Costa Mesa firefighters and police officers and Newport Beach firefighters are on scene at an accident involving a Mercedes and a semi on Saturday, at West 17th Street and Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters and police officers and Newport Beach firefighters are on scene at an accident involving a Mercedes and a semi on Saturday, at West 17th Street and Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa.

