Costa Mesa looks to make changes to sober-living home rules to protect evicted patients
The city is asking sober-living operators to step up and ensure that their evicted residents do not end up homeless. After more than two hours of discussion, the City Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 in favor of several regulations aimed at protecting drug and alcohol recovery patients who are kicked out of the city's sober living facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|5 hr
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|11 hr
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Vic
|383
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Thu
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC