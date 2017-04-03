Coastal Commission is the real Goliath

This Aug.18, 2016, file photo, shows the remains of an oil-extraction operation in Banning Ranch, on what is believed to be the biggest piece of privately-owned vacant land on Southern California's coast in Newport Beach. Property rights took another hit last week when the California Supreme Court ruled against the developer of Banning Ranch, requiring that the development be reapproved by the Newport Beach City Council, should it ever progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.