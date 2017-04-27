Bonti Announces Inaugural Presentation of Phase 2a Clinical Data for Its Lead Product EB-001
Bonti, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the inaugural presentation of Phase 2a clinical data for its lead product EB-001 in subjects with glabellar lines. Dr. Steve Yoelin, a co-principal investigator, will present at the beginning of the Premier Global Hot Topics session on Friday, April 28th at 12:00 PM at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017, organized by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery , in San Diego, .
