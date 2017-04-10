Armenian EyeCare Project Receives $200,000 Grant from World Diabetes Foundation
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-For the past 25 years, the Armenian EyeCare Project has delivered quality eye care to hundreds of thousands of people in Armenia. During this time, the organization has treated more than 3,000 cases of diabetic retinopathy-a serious complication of diabetes that affects the eyes.
