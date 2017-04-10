Armenian EyeCare Project Receives $20...

Armenian EyeCare Project Receives $200,000 Grant from World Diabetes Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Groong

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-For the past 25 years, the Armenian EyeCare Project has delivered quality eye care to hundreds of thousands of people in Armenia. During this time, the organization has treated more than 3,000 cases of diabetic retinopathy-a serious complication of diabetes that affects the eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... 9 hr katybirdhudson 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tupadre 371
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Wed Musikologist 14
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC