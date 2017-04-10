Alliant combines niche practices to form Alliant Specialty Group
Alliant Insurance Services Inc. on Wednesday said it has combined its portfolio of industry-focused specialty insurance practices to form Alliant Specialty Group. Newport Beach, California-based Alliant Specialty Group will cover a broad range of industries and sectors, including public entities, construction, agribusiness, energy and marine, health care, real estate and more, Alliant said in a statement.
