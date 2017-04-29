96-year-old temperature record broken Saturday in Newport Beach
Strong Santa Ana winds that pushed cool marine air out over the Pacific Ocean led to a record high temperature for the date Saturday in Newport Beach, breaking the old record set 96 years ago, the National Weather Service said. The high temperature of 87 degrees broke a previous record of 86 degrees set in Newport Beach on April 29, 1921, meteorologist Mark Moede said.
