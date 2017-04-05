$2,000 health care app promises to be...

$2,000 health care app promises to be the Uber in its field

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oKfeed Concierge Key Health is building an app that would let consumers schedule access, on-demand, to general practitioners and top-tier physicians in specialized fields such as orthopedics, cardiology and brain surgery. When the app launches in the fall, patients in a dozen cities - including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Washington, D.C. - will have the ability to book appointments from a pool of 1,500 specialists for urgent care and hospital concierge clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Wed Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Mar 31 Frogface Kate 190
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Mar 26 FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC