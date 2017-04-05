$2,000 health care app promises to be the Uber in its field
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oKfeed Concierge Key Health is building an app that would let consumers schedule access, on-demand, to general practitioners and top-tier physicians in specialized fields such as orthopedics, cardiology and brain surgery. When the app launches in the fall, patients in a dozen cities - including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Washington, D.C. - will have the ability to book appointments from a pool of 1,500 specialists for urgent care and hospital concierge clinics.
Read more at USA Today.
