$2,000 health care app promises to be the Uber in its field

Concierge Key Health is building an app that would let consumers schedule access, on-demand, to general practitioners and top-tier physicians in specialized fields such as orthopedics, cardiology and brain surgery . When the app launches in the fall, patients in a dozen cities-including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Washington, D.C.-will have the ability to book appointments from a pool of 1,500 specialists for urgent care and hospital concierge clinics.

