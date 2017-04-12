18th annual Newport Beach Film Festival goes deeper
With advancements in film-making technology, the difference between professional and amateur film-making is quickly blurring a good and bad thing for Newport Beach Film Festival programmers. Good, because the quality and quantity of film submissions are so great, the annual festival is well-equipped with the best of the best films from all over the world.
