What a Rancho Cucamonga artist did when he discovered unauthorized...
Donald Wakefield remembers the first time he got a close look at one of his sculptures displayed by a prominent if controversial Newport Beach developer. It was 2008, and he hadn't seen the work he created in collaboration with a colleague in 1992 - unceremoniously titled “Untitled” - in 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|1,209
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|2 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|82
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Sun
|Laura
|3
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC