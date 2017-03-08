UCSD Men's Rowing Takes First In Varsity 8 Race At UC Cup Challenge
The University of California San Diego men's rowing team captured first place in the Varsity 8 race at the 2nd annual UC Cup Challenge on Saturday at Newport Beach. Despite falling behind in the last leg of the V8 race due to a stuck oar, UC San Diego rallied from behind and finished in first, edging out UC Davis .
