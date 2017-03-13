Toxic crisis in SoCal inspires widespread monitoring
Regulators responsible for keeping Southern California's air clean are moving to increase monitoring of emissions near the region's industrial areas, where activists say toxic releases have disproportionately harmed low-income neighborhoods. The effort, prompted by an air-pollution crisis in the working-class city of Paramount, would mark a departure from past practices that relied heavily on companies' own self-reported figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|6 hr
|freebird
|7
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|15 hr
|traffic in Irvine
|1
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mar 16
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Mar 15
|your mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC