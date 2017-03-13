Toxic crisis in SoCal inspires widesp...

Toxic crisis in SoCal inspires widespread monitoring

Regulators responsible for keeping Southern California's air clean are moving to increase monitoring of emissions near the region's industrial areas, where activists say toxic releases have disproportionately harmed low-income neighborhoods. The effort, prompted by an air-pollution crisis in the working-class city of Paramount, would mark a departure from past practices that relied heavily on companies' own self-reported figures.

