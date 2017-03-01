Things to do in Orange County
Actor and playwright Hershey Felder will star as the famous composer in the one-man show "Our Great Tchaikovsky." The show, which will feature music performed by Felder, will run through March 26. Actor and playwright Hershey Felder will star as the famous composer in the one-man show "Our Great Tchaikovsky."
