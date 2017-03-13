The Rare SD Office-Portfolio Sale
It's difficult to put together a homogenous group of properties in a market with such distinctly different submarkets and product types, which makes Casey Brown's recent purchase so unique, John Kenney tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|1,209
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|82
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC