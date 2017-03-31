The Benefits of Zero-Cash-Flow Deals

The Benefits of Zero-Cash-Flow Deals

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

A small and slightly lesser-known family in the net-lease sector, the zero-cash-flow market has increasingly picked up popularity with both domestic and foreign investors, SRS's John Redfield tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 3 hr Frogface Kate 190
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 4 hr iphonemodest552 48
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Wed Iphonemodest552 18
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Mar 26 FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC