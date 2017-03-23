Study links ADHD drug use to improved...

Study links ADHD drug use to improved reading skills among children with dyslexia

A new study of atomoxetine, a drug used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder , was associated with improved reading skills among children 10-16 years of age with either dyslexia alone or with ADHD and dyslexia, compared to placebo. The study results demonstrated improvements in critical reading skills such as vocabulary and coding among children with dyslexia-only, and showed the positive effects of atomoxetine on reading to be independent of the drug's effect on ADHD symptoms in children with ADHD and dyslexia, as reported in Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

