Study links ADHD drug use to improved reading skills among children with dyslexia
A new study of atomoxetine, a drug used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder , was associated with improved reading skills among children 10-16 years of age with either dyslexia alone or with ADHD and dyslexia, compared to placebo. The study results demonstrated improvements in critical reading skills such as vocabulary and coding among children with dyslexia-only, and showed the positive effects of atomoxetine on reading to be independent of the drug's effect on ADHD symptoms in children with ADHD and dyslexia, as reported in Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|22 hr
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|Tue
|Testos Terrone
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mar 20
|pwrof3
|1
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC