Stores, restaurants busted for selling alcohol to minors in Newport Beach, police say

NEWPORT BEACH Police and state compliance agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a series of sting operations at 12 liquor-licensed stores and restaurants last week and busted several vendors for selling booze to minors, police said. "Under the direct supervision of NBPD and ABC staff, minors attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages from 12 different retail licensees in the city of Newport Beach," said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

