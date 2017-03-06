State: Dozens of oil violations on Ba...

State: Dozens of oil violations on Banning Ranch

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Laguna Niguel News

An abandoned oil well at the Banning Ranch oil field. Oil operations are conducted by the West Newport Oil Co., which unaffiliated with the development project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 2 hr Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 7 hr Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 28 Vic 1,206
News Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08) Feb 27 Many Here Pharted 16
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Feb 26 Sope 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC