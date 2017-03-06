State: Dozens of oil violations on Banning Ranch
An abandoned oil well at the Banning Ranch oil field. Oil operations are conducted by the West Newport Oil Co., which unaffiliated with the development project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC