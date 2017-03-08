Rubya s Diner in Downey testing iPad menus for ordering and paying the bill
Ruby's Diner is testing a table-top ordering system at a new restaurant in Downey. Newport Beach-based Ruby's Restaurant Group said the Downey location, which opened March 1, is equipped with touch-enabled iPads at each table.
